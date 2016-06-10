Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 4:53 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Libraries to Promote Summer Reading With Pajama-O-Rama Storytimes

By Sierra Lepine for the Santa Barbara Public Library System | June 10, 2016 | 8:44 a.m.

As part of the annual Summer Reading Program, the Central, Buellton, Carpinteria, Eastside, Goleta and Solvang Libraries will each host a Pajama-O-Rama Storytime in June.

Children are encouraged to attend this special storytime dressed in either pajamas or exercise gear to fit with the Summer Reading Program theme “On Your Mark, Get Set, Read!”

Join library storytellers as they read stories, sing silly rhymes, make crafts and perhaps even enjoy a visit from some very special guests.

Pajama Storytimes will take place on the following days and locations:

» Tuesday, June 14, 6 p.m. at the Buellton Library

​» Wednesday, June 15, 6 p.m. at the Solvang Library

​» Wednesday, June 22, 10:30 a.m. at the Eastside Library

» Wednesday, June 22, 10:30 a.m. at the Goleta Library

​» Thursday, June 23, 10:30 a.m. at the Carpinteria Library

​» Thursday, June 23, 6 p.m. at the Central Library

Library staff and volunteers encourage children to read and participate in fun, educational events every summer in order to instill a lifelong love of reading. No pre-registration is necessary.

For more information, call the Santa Barbara Central Library’s Youth Services Desk at 805.564.5603 or contact your local branch library.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All Library programs are free and open to the public.

Sierra Lepine is the youth services librarian at the Central Library.

 

