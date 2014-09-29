Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 9:53 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Library Starting New Season of Theatre Book Club

By Christine Gallery for the Santa Barbara Public Library System | September 29, 2014

Theatre Book Club is not a typical book discussion group. It is a program of the Santa Barbara Public Library that provides copies of plays that Ensemble Theatre Company produces, for community members to read, analyze and talk about.

The theater company’s dramaturg, Anna Jensen, leads a discussion of each play — the written script — at the Central Library, bringing nuances and meaning that are often not apparent at first reading.

The first meeting of this season’s Theatre Book Club will be at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15 to discuss Amadeus by Peter Shaffer, the tale of an artist of average talent living in the shadow of a genius.Ensemble’s publicity describes the play this way: “Life is comfortable for Antonio Salieri, Court composer to Austrian Emperor Josef, until the greatest musical genius of all time, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, lands on the scene, leading to jealousy and political intrigue.”

Book club discussions are held in the Faulkner Gallery of the Central Library at 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara. Ten copies of each play are available at the Central Library for one-week checkout, beginning four or five weeks before the discussion.

The other play discussions this season are set on the following dates:

» Dec. 10 — The Best Brothers by Daniel MacIvor

» Feb. 11 — Intimate Apparel by Lynn Nottage

» April 22 — Woyzeck adapted by Tom Waits and Kathleen Brennan

» June 17 — Venus in Fur by David Ives

Readers who are new to play discussions are encouraged to attend and join the conversation, or just sit and listen. It is not necessary to see the play to participate in and enjoy Theatre Book Club. Call the library’s reference desk at 805.564.5604 or email [email protected] for more information.

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org to find out about library locations, hours, programs and events. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Christine Gallery is a reference librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

 
