Santa Barbara Library Waiting on Building Permit to Start Construction of Children’s Library

A building permit is the last piece needed to begin construction of the new Children’s Library within the Santa Barbara Central Library downtown.

The issue of obtaining that permit — involving certain Americans with Disabilities Act requirements related to the number of bathroom plumbing fixtures — shouldn’t delay a building timeline much, though, library director Irene Macias said at a library committee meeting.

She also presented board members at the monthly meeting Tuesday with a progress report on the Library Plaza project and with the possibility of lessening late fees for borrowed DVDs.

Construction of the Children’s Library was slated to start in February after city officials granted final approval late last year, awarding the contract to Viola Inc. for $1,497,296.

The project requires relocating the existing children’s section from the main level to the lower level, where a state-of-the-art Children’s Library can provide youngsters with a space more than four times the current 1,500-square-foot spot.

Completion was tentatively set for mid-2015 at the main library at 40 E. Anapamu St. — a branch that hasn’t been remodeled since 1980.

Because some private library office space will be freed up for public use, and since a main-level boys and girls restroom will be converted for adults and vice versa, Macias said the staff needs to reexamine the appropriate number of toilets, urinals, etc.

“We’re still, unfortunately, without our permit,” she said. “We’re pretty confident that, in the end, it’s going to work out.”

Contractors were still making changes to a stormwater management plan for the Library Plaza project this week, Macias said, and staff also asked for a cost analysis of phasing the work or doing it all at once.

Improvements include removing the plaza’s walls to improve visibility and ADA access to the library’s south entrance facing the city's parking garage.

The Library Plaza project received design approval from the Historic Landmarks Commission in June 2014, and the total project cost was estimated at $3.9 million.

Scott Love, library services manager, said revenue fell about $2,500 below projections — largely because patrons can now check out a DVD for three weeks instead of one, paying fewer fees.

Although expenditures were also up a bit because of several library projects, Love said he expected that number to level out.

A new color-copier machine could help. Patrons can pay 20 cents per copy — a lot cheaper than Kinko’s, board members agreed.

With a library budget due to the city Feb. 25, Macias said staff was considering one change to fees, which involved charging a 25-cent daily fee for late DVDs instead of $1.

