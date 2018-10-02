Santa Barbara Library Civic Forums Look at Both Sides of Ballot Measures

The Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) and League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara invite community members to the first of the 2018-19 civic forums, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, in the Central Library's Faulkner Gallery, 40 E. Anapamu St.

This is the third year SBPL and the League of Women Voters have worked together to bring pertinent information to the community on such topics as housing issues, immigration, and voting rights.



The first forum will offer the pros and cons of all state propositions and local measures appearing on the Nov. 6 ballot. The 11 statewide propositions and two local measures will have both pros and cons presented to help inform voters.

The second forum, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, also at the Central Library, will give an update to last November's immigration forum and provide information on what is happening today re: immigration policies and enactment in Santa Barbara County.

The panel and discussion will include general information about federal and state actions, but will focus on local activities of existing and emerging community groups, public officials, volunteers, affected immigrants, and law enforcement personnel.

Invited speakers for the Oct. 17 civic forum are Sheriff Bill Brown; Jacqueline Inda, founder of Santa Barbara Response Network; Anahi Mendoza, executive director, Santa Barbara County Immigrant Legal Defense Center; and Erica Reyes, district representative for Rep. Salud Carbajal.

Both forums will be livestreamed on the League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara's Facebook page and will be available after for later viewing and sharing.

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System at SBPLibrary.org for information about library hours, locations, programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Jennifer Lemberger for Santa Barbara Library System.