Tuesday, October 2 , 2018, 1:07 pm | Mostly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Library Civic Forums Look at Both Sides of Ballot Measures

By Jennifer Lemberger for Santa Barbara Library System | October 2, 2018 | 10:18 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) and League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara invite community members to the first of the 2018-19 civic forums, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, in the Central Library's Faulkner Gallery, 40 E. Anapamu St.

This is the third year SBPL and the League of Women Voters have worked together to bring pertinent information to the community on such topics as housing issues, immigration, and voting rights.
 
The first forum will offer the pros and cons of all state propositions and local measures appearing on the Nov. 6 ballot. The 11 statewide propositions and two local measures will have both pros and cons presented to help inform voters.

The second forum, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, also at the Central Library, will give an update to last November's immigration forum and provide information on what is happening today re: immigration policies and enactment in Santa Barbara County.

The panel and discussion will include general information about federal and state actions, but will focus on local activities of existing and emerging community groups, public officials, volunteers, affected immigrants, and law enforcement personnel.

Invited speakers for the Oct. 17 civic forum are Sheriff Bill Brown; Jacqueline Inda, founder of Santa Barbara Response Network; Anahi Mendoza, executive director, Santa Barbara County Immigrant Legal Defense Center; and Erica Reyes, district representative for Rep. Salud Carbajal.

Both forums will be livestreamed on the League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara's Facebook page and will be available after for later viewing and sharing.

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System at SBPLibrary.org for information about library hours, locations, programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Jennifer Lemberger for Santa Barbara Library System.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 