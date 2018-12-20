Santa Barbara Library Coding Classes Unlock Formulas of Tech Science

Santa Barbara Public Library is offering a series of beginner and advanced coding classes for children and teens in January. Participants ages 7-12 are invited to participate in Tech Tuesdays classes at 4 p.m. every Tuesday at Central Library.

With its mission to promote literacy in all its forms, the library regularly offers classes focused on coding languages and computational thinking skills.

A basic understanding of computational science is important in modern society and has the power to transform individuals from passive consumers of technology to active creators and producers. These concepts also build problem-solving skills and creativity.

Tech Tuesdays classes feature an introduction to block-based coding with Wonderbots, Little Bits and LEGO WeDo. These robots are fun, and offer hands-on experience of coding in action.



LEGO WeDo — Tuesday, Jan. 8, 4-5 p.m.

Little Bits — Tuesday, Jan. 15, 4-5 p.m.

Wonderbots— Tuesday, Jan. 23, 4-5 p.m.



Registration for classes opens three weeks before the class. Register online or by calling the library at 805-962-7653.

Participants ages 14-16 with intermediate coding experience are invited to participate in Coding Lab: Intro to Python at the Santa Barbara Central Library, starting 4-5 p.m. Thursday Jan. 10.

Intro to Python takes place 4-5 p.m. every Thursday in January. Intro to Python will walk students through the concepts of the coding language of Python in a classroom-like setting. Participants will create their own projects using Python.



For more information or to register, visit the library’s calendar. Coding Lab: Intro to Python. For about library hours, locations, programs, and services, visit SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Molly Wetta for city of Santa Barbara.