Pixel Tracker

Thursday, December 20 , 2018, 1:13 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Library Coding Classes Unlock Formulas of Tech Science

By Molly Wetta for city of Santa Barbara | December 20, 2018 | 11:39 a.m.

Santa Barbara Public Library is offering a series of beginner and advanced coding classes for children and teens in January. Participants ages 7-12 are invited to participate in Tech Tuesdays classes at 4 p.m. every Tuesday at Central Library.

With its mission to promote literacy in all its forms, the library regularly offers classes focused on coding languages and computational thinking skills.

A basic understanding of computational science is important in modern society and has the power to transform individuals from passive consumers of technology to active creators and producers. These concepts also build problem-solving skills and creativity.

Tech Tuesdays classes feature an introduction to block-based coding with Wonderbots, Little Bits and LEGO WeDo. These robots are fun, and offer hands-on experience of coding in action.
 
LEGO WeDo — Tuesday, Jan. 8, 4-5 p.m.
Little Bits — Tuesday, Jan. 15, 4-5 p.m.
Wonderbots— Tuesday, Jan. 23, 4-5 p.m.
 
Registration for classes opens three weeks before the class. Register online or by calling the library at 805-962-7653.

Participants ages 14-16 with intermediate coding experience are invited to participate in Coding Lab: Intro to Python at the Santa Barbara Central Library, starting 4-5 p.m. Thursday Jan. 10.

Intro to Python takes place 4-5 p.m. every Thursday in January. Intro to Python will walk students through the concepts of the coding language of Python in a classroom-like setting. Participants will create their own projects using Python.
 
For more information or to register, visit the library’s calendar. Coding Lab: Intro to Python. For about library hours, locations, programs, and services, visit SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Molly Wetta for city of Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 