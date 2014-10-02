Santa Barbara Library Now Offering Two Computer Programs to Help Build Reading Skills

It’s back to school time at the Santa Barbara Public Library System, and the library is now offering two computer programs to assist families in building reading skills.

Library users can sign up for free computer-based reading assistance using Lexia, a phonics program geared for grades K-5 and adult English learners, and Reading Plus, which promotes reading comprehension and fluency for grades 3 and up.

Lexia uses structured practice and rewards to help children and adults build basic phonics skills. Reading Plus, designed for children and adults who already read, offers lessons to improve fluency and develop greater comprehension.

Either Internet-based program can be used on a computer in the library or at home, or on mobile devices with WiFi connections. Users will need to obtain an account through the Central Library to get access to these programs.

Parents (and their children) are invited to get an account at an orientation session on Sunday, Oct. 12 in the Townley Room of the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. Lexia orientation will take place at 1:30 p.m., followed by a Reading Plus orientation at 2:30 p.m. Pre-registration for the orientation session is not necessary.

Children, parents and other adults may also sign up for accounts at the Central Library during Homework Help hours (Monday through Thursday, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.).

Thousands of local children began the school year better prepared because they read over the summer. This year’s Summer Reading Program attracted a record 6,000 children and teens. At the Central Library, participation was at an all-time high, with 53 percent more children participating than last summer. Programs like Reading Buddies, where summer campers read aloud with each other, brought new children to the library throughout the summer.

After school library programs are supported in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian. Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

We’re building a love of reading, one reader at a time.

— Jane Swain is the literacy coordinator for the Santa Barbara Central Library.