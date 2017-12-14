Monday, April 16 , 2018, 9:20 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Library Extends Food for Fines Program to Benefit Unity Shoppe

By Lisa Neubert for the Santa Barbara Public Library | December 14, 2017 | 1:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara Public Library patrons can continue to pay down overdue fines on their accounts through Tuesday by bringing items of food to the library to be donated to the Unity Shoppe of Santa Barbara.

The Food for Fines program will be in effect at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., and the Eastside Library, 1102 E. Montecito St.

With the cancellation of school throughout Santa Barbara, many sites that are usually food collection locations are not available this year. The Santa Barbara Public Library hopes that by extending the length of Food for Fines that, not only will more patrons take advantage of reducing their fines, but that all community members will take the opportunity to drop-off nonperishable food items for Unity Shoppe.

The food items will be delivered to the Unity Shoppe for its free food store, which serves thousands of eligible families and individuals during the holiday season. The Unity Shoppe has been distributing food and other necessities to low-income residents for more than four decades.

Patrons are invited to exchange canned goods and other packaged, nonperishable pantry items for library overdue fines during Food for Fines at the rate of $2 per item. The following items will be accepted in lieu of money during the two-week program:

» Food in unbreakable containers, such as cans, plastic jars and sealed boxes

» Unopened and undamaged packages only with a visible expiration date

» No repackaged or expired food

Food for Fines is for payment of overdue library fines only and does not include replacement fees for lost or damaged materials, collection agency fees, card replacement fees and/or future overdue fines.

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org for information about library hours, locations, programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Lisa Neubert is a programming librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library.

 
