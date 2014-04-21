Santa Barbara Library Hosting Free Presentation on Home Foreclosure

The Santa Barbara Public Library System is hosting the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County and SurePath Financial Solutions for a free public information session on home foreclosure.

The presentation, in English and Spanish, will be in the Faulkner Gallery of the Central Library at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 14.

Legal Aid Foundation attorneys Jennifer Smith and George Terterian will discuss California’s new Homeowner Bill of Rights, assistance for homeowners as risk for foreclosure and how to avoid foreclosure avoidance scams.

The Central Library is located at 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

The presentation will outline the broad spectrum of legal and financial services available to distressed homeowners including legal intervention, loan modifications, bankruptcy filing and housing counseling. Where foreclosure cannot be avoided, homeowners and tenants can be assisted through eviction defense, relocation, financial education, credit rebuilding and referrals for counseling and educational resources.

This program is supported by California’s National Mortgage Settlement Grant Program, which awarded 21 grants statewide to assist Californians affected by the state’s foreclosure crisis.

“The foreclosure crisis has inflicted wide-ranging and deep harm to California homeowners and communities,” Attorney General Kamala Harris said. “These grants will give homeowners and families the financial and legal tools they need to recover.”

Click here for information about programs, events and services of the Santa Barbara Public Library System. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Christine Gallery represents the Santa Barbara Public Library System.