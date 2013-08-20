Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 2:48 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Library Hosting Free Presentation on Home Foreclosure

By Christine Gallery for the Santa Barbara Central Library | August 20, 2013 | 1:06 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System is hosting the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County and SurePath Financial Solutions, who will present a free public information session on home foreclosure at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 in the Faulkner Gallery at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

Legal Aid Foundation attorney Casey Nelson will discuss California’s new Homeowner Bill of Rights, bankruptcy, loan modification and how to avoid foreclosure avoidance scams.

The presentation will be in English and Spanish.

This program is supported by California’s National Mortgage Settlement Grant Program, which awarded grants to 21 organizations statewide in order to assist Californians affected by the state’s foreclosure crisis.

“The foreclosure crisis has inflicted wide-ranging and deep harm to California homeowners and communities,” attorney General Harris said. “These grants will give homeowners and families the financial and legal tools they need to recover.”

For information about programs, events and services of the Santa Barbara Public Library System, click here or like us on Facebook by clicking here. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Christine Gallery represents the Santa Barbara Central Library.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 