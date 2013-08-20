Santa Barbara Library Hosting Free Presentation on Home Foreclosure

The Santa Barbara Public Library System is hosting the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County and SurePath Financial Solutions, who will present a free public information session on home foreclosure at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 in the Faulkner Gallery at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

Legal Aid Foundation attorney Casey Nelson will discuss California’s new Homeowner Bill of Rights, bankruptcy, loan modification and how to avoid foreclosure avoidance scams.

The presentation will be in English and Spanish.

This program is supported by California’s National Mortgage Settlement Grant Program, which awarded grants to 21 organizations statewide in order to assist Californians affected by the state’s foreclosure crisis.

“The foreclosure crisis has inflicted wide-ranging and deep harm to California homeowners and communities,” attorney General Harris said. “These grants will give homeowners and families the financial and legal tools they need to recover.”

For information about programs, events and services of the Santa Barbara Public Library System, click here or like us on Facebook by clicking here. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Christine Gallery represents the Santa Barbara Central Library.