Santa Barbara Library Invites Teens to Create ‘Day of the Dead’ Shrines

Enjoy crafting? Looking for a place to do art with others? The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites junior high and high school students to the Central Library to make beautiful shrines in celebration of Día de los Muertos/Day of the Dead.

The workshop will take place beginning at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Pre-registration is strongly recommended. To guarantee a spot in the workshop, contact the library at 805.564.5603 or go online by clicking here to the library’s calendar of events to pre-register.

Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead is a Mexican holiday celebrated throughout Mexico and around the world in other cultures. The holiday focuses on gatherings to remember friends and family members who have died. Celebrations can take a humorous tone, as celebrants remember funny events and anecdotes about the departed.

Participants are encouraged to bring photos, images and small objects to include in the shrine. All other supplies will be provided by the library. Empty cigar boxes have been donated by Santa Barbara Cigar and Tobacco.

This program is the beginning of a monthly series of craft-oriented Makerspace programs for teens, and is supported by the Friends of the Santa Barbara Library. To find out about other library programs, services and locations of the Santa Barbara Public Library System, click here or like us on Facebook by clicking here. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Jayne Lee is the teen services coordinator for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.