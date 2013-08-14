Library, Makerspace Team Up to Present Free ‘Inventor’s Workshop for Kids’

This Sunday, Aug. 18, the Santa Barbara Public Library System in partnership with Santa Barbara Makerspace will present “The Inventor’s Workshop for Kids,” a free 90-minute activity where children will brainstorm ideas, create and design prototypes, and work on overcoming and solving problems in a fun and safe environment.

The class will run from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in the Townley Room at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The workshop will allow kids to develop and practice basic skills in idea germination and problem-solving; they will be encouraged to push their ideas, and not be afraid to make mistakes but to learn from the entire process in an effort to improve their core knowledge.

Materials will be provided, and the session will be taught by instructors who work for a local software company doing product design.

Santa Barbara Makerspace can be found online by clicking here, and followed on Twitter by clicking here. All library programs are free and open to the public.

To find out more about these and other library programs, visit the library online by clicking here or calling the library at 805.564.5670.

— Hong Lieu is a library systems technician for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.