Santa Barbara Library Needs Volunteers to Visit Local Classrooms to Promote Summer Reading

The Santa Barbara Central Library seeks volunteer “superheroes” to bring a message of summer reading and learning to elementary school students.

Interested volunteers need to attend a training workshop to guide them as they prepare a brief, pro-literacy message to spread the word about the library’s summer reading program, “Every Hero Has a Story.”

Trainings take place at the Central Library at 40 E. Anapamu St. on:

» Thursday, April 23, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

» Monday, April 27, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

» Tuesday, April 28, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Volunteers should attend one of the above trainings and be available for two to four hours on at least one weekday morning in May to visit schools in the Santa Barbara Unified District.

Summer reading is the key to preventing the learning loss that leaves some children behind at the start of the next school year. The library aims to combat this summer learning loss and encourage all young readers to develop a lifelong love of reading with its annual summer reading program. The 2015 superhero-themed program kicks off at Santa Barbara Public Libraries on June 9 and runs through July 31. Volunteer outreach and coordination efforts are supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and Partners in Education.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

The Santa Barbara Public Library — building a love of reading.

— Lisa Gonzalez is the youth services project coordinator for the Santa Barbara Central Library.