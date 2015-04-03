Friday, April 13 , 2018, 10:33 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Library Needs Volunteers to Visit Local Classrooms to Promote Summer Reading

By Lisa Gonzalez for the Santa Barbara Central Library | April 3, 2015 | 9:03 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Central Library seeks volunteer “superheroes” to bring a message of summer reading and learning to elementary school students.

Interested volunteers need to attend a training workshop to guide them as they prepare a brief, pro-literacy message to spread the word about the library’s summer reading program, “Every Hero Has a Story.”

Trainings take place at the Central Library at 40 E. Anapamu St. on:

» Thursday, April 23, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

» Monday, April 27, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

» Tuesday, April 28, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Volunteers should attend one of the above trainings and be available for two to four hours on at least one weekday morning in May to visit schools in the Santa Barbara Unified District.

Summer reading is the key to preventing the learning loss that leaves some children behind at the start of the next school year. The library aims to combat this summer learning loss and encourage all young readers to develop a lifelong love of reading with its annual summer reading program. The 2015 superhero-themed program kicks off at Santa Barbara Public Libraries on June 9 and runs through July 31. Volunteer outreach and coordination efforts are supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and Partners in Education.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

The Santa Barbara Public Library — building a love of reading.

— Lisa Gonzalez is the youth services project coordinator for the Santa Barbara Central Library.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 