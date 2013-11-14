Santa Barbara Library Offering Free ‘Craigslist 101: How to Sell’ Adult Class

The Santa Barbara Public Library System is offering a free computer class for adults on how to sell items on Craigslist.

The class will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 in the Townley Room of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Registration is required. To reserve a seat, call the Central Library at 805.564.5604.

Participants in the class, "Craigslist 101: How to Sell," will learn how to set up a Craigslist account and create a “for sale” listing. The instructor will show the class how to compose a title and description, upload a photo, post an ad, and respond to offers and inquiries from Craigslist buyers.

Participants must have basic computer skills and an email account. Library computers will be provided for the class.

For more information about "Craigslist 101," call Sarah Porter at the Central Library at 805.564.5635.

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online by clicking here for information about library programs, locations and hours. All library programs are free and open to the public. If you need special assistance to participate in a class, please call Library Administration at 805.564.5608.

— Sarah Porter represents the Santa Barbara Public Library System.