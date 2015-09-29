Santa Barbara Moves Ahead With Library Plaza Renovation Project Without Funding Plan

Advice

City approves design contract despite no dedicated funds for $3.9 million renovation project to redo Central Library's main entrance area

Even though the city of Santa Barbara doesn't have the money to complete the project, the City Council on Tuesday approved a $63,000 design contract for phase one of the Central Library Plaza renovation.

The total project could cost $3.9 million. The city doesn't have a designated source of funding for the project and the options don't look promising.

"I don’t think there are many grant opportunities for funding," Library Director Irene Macias said.

The city began the project in 2010 and was banking on Redevelopment Agency funding to push the project through, but the organizations have since been dissolved by the state.

About $329,000 has already been spent on various design elements for the project.

The city wants to make the downtown library compliant with the American Disabilities Act and "activate the space," as Macias put it, around the library entrances.

Homeless people currently sit or take naps in the area outside the library at 40 E. Anapamu St., which is near the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

“It’s not a very attractive or inviting space currently,” Macias said.

Coupled with the recent redesign of the Children's Library, the city wants to make the area more inviting and welcoming to families. City officials want to make the area attractive for events and small gatherings.

"We are really interested in finding the funding and we will work at it," Macias said.

The city will likely pursue private fundraising to complete the project, as well as using money from its capital budget.

"We are really very excited about the transformation that will occur in that space," Macias said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.