Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 12:36 pm | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Full-Scale Santa Barbara Library Renovations to Begin Tuesday

Main downtown branch will be closed for just a day, but construction will cause disruption for several weeks during first remodel since 1980

The main branch of the downtown Santa Barbara Public Library will close entirely Tuesday for construction preparation and reopen the following day as renovations continue for several weeks. No other branches will be affected. Click to view larger
The main branch of the downtown Santa Barbara Public Library will close entirely Tuesday for construction preparation and reopen the following day as renovations continue for several weeks. No other branches will be affected.                        (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | June 20, 2015 | 6:00 p.m.

The library is supposed to be a quiet place, but the Santa Barbara Central Library downtown will be anything but over the coming weeks.

The main branch at 40 E. Anapamu St. will close temporarily Tuesday in preparation for renovations on the main level, with disruptions and clunky construction noises expected thereafter. The library reopens with regular hours Wednesday.

“We are letting people know that all our other libraries are still open,” Irene Macias, library director, told Noozhawk. “It will be chaotic or noisy for about six weeks. At the end, there will be a nice payoff.”

The payoff is the main library’s first remodel since 1980.

Macias said construction of the Children’s Library started in February and involves relocating the existing children’s section from the main level to the lower level, where a state-of-the-art library will provide youngsters with a space more than four times the current 1,500-square-foot spot.

Once that move is complete, construction crews will focus upstairs on main level renovations, which include moving — and enlarging — the adult literacy department to the main floor and installing a new computer teaching lab, designated eating area facing the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, more study space and brighter lighting.

New furnishings and more display space for featured books and materials were also on the list, Macias said.

“We haven’t really done much on that main floor,” she said. “We’re just going to do some updating. It will be somewhat of an inconvenience for the public.”

During construction, patrons must enter the main floor through the emergency door to the left of the main Anapamu Street entrance.

Macias said all services will be moved to the opposite side of the building.

The lobby, stairways, restrooms and the Faulkner Gallery will remain open, and all Internet-accessible computers and regular services will still be available.

The $1.5 million Children’s Library project was tentatively set for a mid-2015 completion.

After it’s finished, Macias said library staff will begin trying to find funding for the Library Plaza project, a renovation project estimated at $3.9 million.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 