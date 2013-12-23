Santa Barbara Library Schedules January Training for Adult Literacy Volunteers

The Santa Barbara Public Library’s Adult Literacy program seeks new volunteer tutors.

Volunteers make a huge difference in our community by using their reading, writing or math skills to help another adult. After completing a nine-hour training course, each tutor is matched with an adult learner and serves once or twice a week at their local library.

The two-session training course will meet on Saturdays, Jan. 11 and Jan. 25, from 1 to 5:30 p.m. in the Townley Room of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Free tutoring helps adult learners reach their goals, including improving job skills, studying for the GED test or learning how to help their own children do homework.

For more than a quarter-century, the library’s literacy program has offered no-cost, one-to-one, flexibly scheduled tutoring at all library branches, and has helped thousands of local adults improve their life skills.

New tutors are asked to make a six-month commitment to tutoring. To sign up for the training course, please call 805.564.5619 or email [email protected]. Turn your passion for learning into a positive step — and help someone who wants to learn something new!

Click here for more information about Santa Barbara Public Library System programs and services, hours and locations.

— Beverly Schwartzberg is a literacy coordinator for the Santa Barbara Public Library.