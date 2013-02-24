Santa Barbara Library Spelling Out Ways to Help with Your Spelling

Do you lack confidence in your spelling skills? Tripped up by the difference between “there,” “their” and “they’re”? Want a spelling boost? The Santa Barbara Public Library System is offering a series of Spelling Workshops for Adults starting in early March. This entertaining series is designed to help spot and solve spelling concerns in a supportive and comfortable environment.

The spelling workshops are open to all adults ages 18 and up. The workshops will help individuals with what they need to know, and give as much practice as each person needs.

First, participants are encouraged to attend one of the orientation sessions: either 1-2 p.m. March 10 at the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., or 7-8 p.m. March 11 at the Eastside Library, 1102 E. Montecito St. in Santa Barbara. The orientation time will help workshop leaders identify the needs of participants.

After the orientation, students may come to free workshops twice a week. Workshops start March 14 and will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday evenings at the Eastside Library.

Anyone who cannot attend an orientation but is interested in the spelling workshops can call 805.564.5619, or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for more information. This free community program for all adults is presented by the Santa Barbara Public Library’s Adult Literacy Program.

All library programs are free and open to the public.

Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Public Library System programs and services.

— Chris Gallery is a reference librarian at the Santa Barbara Public Library.