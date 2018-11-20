Santa Barbara Library Throwing Community Baby Shower

The Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) will host a free Community Baby Shower designed for those expecting a baby or who have a newborn, 1-3 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Those who attend can connect with community organizations and resources, and take part in a Baby and Me early literacy class with librarians at 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Attendees will learn how to support their baby's health, development and early literacy.

Local organizations will have tables set up with activities and resources to share. They include Cottage Hospital, Postpartum Education for Parents, UCSB Baby Science, Peanuts, SBCC Parenting Department, Baby Sign, Kidaru, and the Koegel Autism Center.

Organizations that would like to be a part of future events are invited to contact the library, as it plans to host resources fairs in the future.

Attendees also will have a chance to win prizes from donors. Drawings will be held at 1:45 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. Additionally, the first 50 people through the door will get a goody bag with swag and toys from donors and a free book from the Santa Barbara Public Library.

The library serves as a gathering place for young families and caregivers and provides regular storytimes for babies as well as other early learning opportunities.

The Community Baby Shower offers a time for new parents to connect with each other and the local organizations that are here to serve them.

For more about library events, programs and classes, access and/or sign-up for the SBPL newsletter in English or Spanish at SBPLibrary.org. Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org for information about library hours, locations, programs and services.

All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Molly Wetta for city of Santa Barbara.