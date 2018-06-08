Santa Barbara Literary Journal Premiers at Karpeles Museum

The maiden voyage of the Santa Barbara Literary Journal will be free and open to the public with an afternoon of readings and songs from its first volume Andromeda, 1-3:30 p.m., June 9, at the Karpeles, 21 W. Anapamu St.

Edited by Silver Webb, Laura Hemenway and Ron Alexander, the Santa Barbara Literary Journal was inspired by and came out of the 2017 Santa Barbara Writers Conference, which will celebrate its 46th year on the beach in Santa Barbara, June 17-22.

The brainchild of Editrix Silver Webb, the journal features works from conference alumni Yvette Keller, Matt Pallamary, Stuart Orenstein, Janet Rendall, Max Talley, Reina Warnert, Silver Webb, Lisa Lamb and Sacha Wamsteker.

Other artists, writers and musicians are contributors as well, along with cover art from a painting titled Making Tomato Paste by Mary Freericks.

The new biannual publication will be available on Amazon in print and Kindle format.

“Who is to say what is literary? In my mind, if it is a story and it is well-written, it’s literature,” Webb said. “But I find that stories considered genre are often deemed to be a different universe than literary fiction. Just as song lyrics are considered less-than poetry.

“Is it possible to have a literary werewolf? Would he have to wear a tuxedo and enunciate like Lord Mountbatten before he is considered literary?

“Can a witch be literary? Only if she goes to Harvard? (Believe me, I’ve befriended more than one unusual creature with a Ph.D. from that place.)

“I dislike the idea that literary fiction really means boring fiction, and that it is somehow valued more than anything with a teaspoon of imagination to it,” he said. “That was partially the steam in this punk editor’s engines when I decided to start SB Lit Jo.

“I was actually at the Santa Barbara Writer’s Conference in June 2017, at an early morning writing group. Meeting so many talented writers ... and listening to them talk about the difficulty in getting published, the idea for the Santa Barbara Literary Journal rolled into orbit,” Webb said.

“And the first volume, which contains a few meteorite shards from that early morning writing group, is named “Andromeda. It’s my sincere wish that you enjoy every unique contribution to this journal,” Webb said.

Fiction offerings include:

Emeralds for Andromeda by T. Lawton Carney

You Get Used To It by Mark Bessey

Walter’s Demons by Reina Warnert

Andromeda Prime by Silver Webb

Petunia’s Baby by Brent Baldwin

After the Apple by Lisa Lamb

Blue Brain Terrain by Janet Rendall

Pests by S.M.C. Wamsteker

Poetry offerings include:

As I Cannot by Christine Penko

Rabbits, Detritus, Rain by Christine Penko

Transverse Range by Marsha de la O

Invisibility Cloak by Marsha de la O

Meteor Display by Mary Ames

There are also playful plays in a section titled At Play:

I Do-Nut Think That’s A-Muse-Ing by Stuart Orenstein

All Pets Go To Heaven by Alessandra Albanese

Flash fiction section:

Desert Dusk Music by Thomas Timmins

Flash Trinity by Ted Chiles

Love Triangle by Chella Courington

Lot 136 by Yvette Keller

In memoir section:

Armenian Rhapsody by Mary Freericks

The Bombing of Tabriz by Mary Freericks

Blue Watermelon by Mary Freericks

Interview with Mary Freericks by Silver Webb

In musical section — Lyrics:

Letter from the Mistress of Song by Laura Hemenway

Clubhouse by Kate Graves

Ma Petite Chanson Parisienne by Magali Michaut and Patrick Rydman

Last Music Store by Max Talley

Just Another Daydream by Sonya Heller

Desiree by Kim Michalowski

Santa Fe by Dennis Russell

Lightning by Bryan Titus

Mariposa by Laura Hemenway

Nothing Else Will Do by Bill Lanphar

Pale Blue Dot by Jen Hajj

The last section of the journal is Down the Rabbit Hole, which focuses on the work of Santa Barbara Writers Conference workshop leader and shamanic explorer Matt Pallamary who has been with the conference for 30 years. Offerings here include:

Interview With the Mind — Expanding Matt Pallamary by Max Talley

Excerpt from n0thing by Matt Pallamary

The Good Ship Pallamary by Shaun Sanders

A secondary journal reading event will be hosted by the SB Writer's Night, 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, at Oreana Winery, 205 Anacapa St.

The Santa Barbara Literary Journal accepts submissions of short stories, flash fiction, poetry, memoir, plays,and song lyrics. Works of science-fiction and fantasy are particularly welcomed.

The journal aims to build community among the many creative voices in Santa Barbara, although writers from any location are free to submit their work. Interviews of the contributors and news about the journal are at www.sblitjo.com.

— Matt Pallamary for Santa Barbara Literary Journal.