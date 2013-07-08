Santa Barbara Local Pocketbook Coupons Releases July Edition

Santa Barbara Local Pocketbook Coupons has just released its third monthly edition.

July’s edition is full of deals for local businesses, such as Channel Islands Outfitters, Santa Barbara Fish Market and Pedego, that are operated in Santa Barbara by local people you know.

It comes complete with a walking map of the downtown area that has a location guide to help you find any of the businesses easily and quickly. There is also a list of events going on around town this month.

You can pick up a copy at more than 50 locations around town, including The French Press (both locations), Tri-County Produce, The Bait Shop on the Wharf, Wheel Fun Rentals and Spudnuts. The other locations are listed on the website, and more are added daily.

They have also updated their websites, and all of the coupons are available for download, to print a copy or just put on your cell phone for the businesses to honor.

If you have a local business and are interested in being included in the August edition, click here or call Iver Petersen in sales and marketing at 808.256.0345.

— Iver Petersen is the sales and marketing coordinator for Santa Barbara Local Pocketbook Coupons.