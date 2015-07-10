Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 3:35 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Business

Advice

Santa Barbara Clients Finding Jenny Schatzle’s Workout Program to Be a Good Fit

The local expert moves to a larger downtown facility to accommodate the growing demand for her popular six-week fitness regimen

Jenny Schatzle, center in the pink shirt, gives pointers to participants enrolled in her six-week fitness program.
Jenny Schatzle, center in the pink shirt, gives pointers to participants enrolled in her six-week fitness program. (Silas Fallstitch / Jenny Schatzle Program photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | July 10, 2015 | 6:25 p.m.

Short yet imposing with that booming voice, the local fitness expert stood atop a small raised platform in a corner of her downtown Santa Barbara studio on a recent morning.

Dozens of locals clad in colorful workout gear jogged on treadmills, powered through pushups and battled to hold arm weights — somehow still smiling through the pain. 

A pregnant woman lying on a soft mat pushed through crunches.

The group gathered in the name of Jenny Schatzle, mirroring the 35-year-old Santa Barbara exercise and nutritionist guru’s energy and laughing when she spontaneously broke into dance or playfully called out a name with a compliment or motivational tidbit.

“I like the couple competition,” she said into her headset microphone, over the sound of upbeat pop music. “I’m into it.”

“This is a lifestyle.”

“Everybody finishes.”

“There is no better cure for a hangover than Jenny Schatzle.”

She could be right, if popularity has anything to do with it.

Locals are seeing results, and that’s what keeps them coming back for more. The reputation of the Jenny Schatzle Program has spread, especially since the facility moved from East Gutierrez Street where it opened in 2013 to a bigger and more visible location at 211 Carrillo St. two months ago.

Schatzle’s confident and sweet manner seems to win over most clientele, who are all ages, shapes and sizes. They sign up for her six-week program, which offers an unlimited number of classes and meal plan tips for $375.

Workouts are never the same and progress in difficulty, and there are nine classes a day from which to choose.

“There’s no judgment,” Schatzle told Noozhawk. “We believe in pushing each other. The only competition is with the ‘you’ you were yesterday.”

Jenny Schatzle expanded her fitness program with a new location on Carrillo Street two months ago. (Kim Reierson / Jenny Schatzle Program photo)

The Minnesota native said she fell into her career after moving to study communications at Santa Barbara City College in 2000. She began working the front desk at the former Gold’s Gym downtown at age 19 so she could take more fitness classes.

As a natural motivator, Schatzle pushed her classmates to do well — so much so that a trainer took her aside and said, “You’re loud, and people like you. Why don’t you teach a class?”

So she left college and did that for five years before briefly venturing into the local personal trainer industry.

“I missed groups,” Schatzle said. “That’s really where my passion is.”

She started hosting $5 weekend workouts at the beach across from Chase Palm Park shortly after, growing the class from 10 people to hundreds. That’s when she moved the Jenny Schatzle Boot Camp into a facility and added the less intimidating name.

She’s also a sought-after public speaker who always makes time to run or do fun outdoor activities with her fiancé, Connor.

Schatzle is selling a lifestyle program, emphasizing self-love and confidence over weight loss (although her clients get those results, too).

“My main goal is I want to move people,” she said, not ruling out future expansion. “My goal is to take over the world.”

It’s much less ominous than it sounds.

Schatzle wants people to reach their own goals, toiling alongside workout buddies and some of her five instructors who know everyone by name and dole out high-fives accordingly.

She said as much at the end of a recent class, after which a middle-age woman walked up to Schatzle with a big smile on her face, wrapping her in a hug.

“You almost killed me,” the woman said.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Jenny Schatzle, left, leads a fitness class for all ages, shapes and sizes. (Silas Fallstitch / Jenny Schatzle Program photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 