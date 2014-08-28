Laugh Out Loud with Santa Barbara LOL Comedy Festival

Presented by lolflix.com, the Santa Barbara LOL Comedy Festival announces the festival addition of comedian Ben Gleib’s one-hour special filming on Saturday, Sept. 6 at the Lobero Theatre.

Gleib has been a regular fixture on the Chelsea Lately roundtable for more than seven years and has made more than 100 episodes on the show. He is also the host of the Game Show Network's new comedy brain teaser game show Idiotest and is the voice of Sloth in Ice Age: Continental Drift.

Also added to the festival, comedian and national touring headliner Christopher Titus to host "Next Up Stand Up" at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3 at the Lobero Theatre.

Titus is the host of History Channel’s new hit game show Pawnography with the cast of Pawn Stars and is currently on tour cross country preparing to film his next live comedy special later this month in Santa Barbara.

Titus will play host at "Next Up Stand Up" on Wednesday, introducing some of the hottest up-and-coming comics being filmed for a special feature airing on the dedicated Santa Barbara LOL Comedy Festival Channel on Hulu.

SBLOLFEST “Final” Comedy Schedule

» Tuesday, Sept. 2 — 8 p.m. • “Rip Rip Hooray” • Arlington Theatre • The premiere of the Rip Taylor documentary. Taylor will be in attendance for the premiere and will be conducting a Q&A at the conclusion of the premiere. Tickets: $18 and $25.

» Wednesday, Sept. 3 — 8 p.m. • “Next-Up Stand-Up Hosted by Christopher Titus” • Lobero Theatre • Featuring the hottest up-and-coming comedic and musical performances (Monty Franklin, Darren Carter, Dylan Mandlsohn, Eric Blake, Jarrod Harris, Josh Waldron). “Next Up Stand Up” kicks off at the Lobero Theatre and will take place at different, locations downtown. “Next Up Stand Up” will be filmed as part of a series to be aired on Hulu and loflix.com. Tickets: $18 and $25.

» Wednesday, Sept. 3 — 10 p.m. • “SuperNaked” • Lobero Theatre • Be prepared for the musically unexpected. SuperNaked lives somewhere between the lines of Tenacious D and Flight of the Conchords with a raw intelligent and masterful comedic flare, with their hit show titled “Get SuperNaked!” This will be star-studded with guest comedians and musicians, including Eric Schwartz aka Smooth-E and Brett Riley. Tickets: $18 and $25.

» Thursday, Sept. 4 — 8 p.m. • “Russell Peters: Almost Famous World Tour” • Granada Theatre • Canada’s No. 1 stand-up export, Peters will launch his world tour from Santa Barbara and the SB LOL Comedy Festival. Tickets $45, $65$ and limited box seats $72.

» Thursday, Sept. 4 — 7:30 p.m. • “Hot, Funny Femmes 1” Bring a Date • New Vic Theatre • Hosted by Latin Diva of Comedy Monique Marvez and BravoTV.com’s Nadine Rajabi, featuring some of the funniest woman in comedy today, including Rachel Bradley, Jill Michele Melean, Kimmie Dee, Amy Anderson, Jen Murphy and Grace Fraga. Tickets $12 and $18.

» Thursday, Sept. 4 — 9:30 p.m. • “Hot, Funny Femmes 2” Find a Date • New Vic Theatre • Hosted by Latin Diva of Comedy Monique Marvez and BravoTV.com’s Nadine Rajabi, featuring some of the funniest woman in comedy today, including Rachel Bradley, Jill Michele Melean, Kimmie Dee, Amy Anderson, Jen Murphy and Grace Fraga. Tickets $12 and $18.

» Friday, Sept. 5 — 6:30 p.m. • “Eric Schwartz aka Smooth-E” Music Video Taping Lobero Theatre • Multi-talented comedian/musical performer Schwartz will be filming videos for his new comedic bits “I Got Game” and “Font Savant.”

» Friday, Sept. 5 — 8 p.m. • “Jay Mohr” Lobero Theatre • A comedian, actor, radio host and bestselling author, Mohr has been performing stand-up comedy since he was 16 years old. Anyone who has ever seen one of his concerts will be quick to tell you that there is no one better. Comedy Central agrees, having named Mohr one of the 100 greatest stand-up comics of all time. Tickets for each show. $18, $25 and $40 for Gold Circle tickets that include best seats, meet and greet and signed festival poster from Mohr.

» Friday, Sept. 5 — 10 p.m. • “Brad Williams” Lobero Theatre • Williams is filming his first one-hour comedy special in Santa Barbara and has appeared on numerous TV shows, including Legit, Live at Gotham, The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Mind of Mencia and Pitboss. His show is high energy, and Robin Williams called him “Prozac with a head.” Tickets for each show: $18 and $25.

» Saturday, Sept. 6 — 6 p.m. • “Kirk Fox” Lobero Theatre • Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Tennis Anyone? and The Test’s own Fox will be filming his first one-hour comedy special from the Lobero Theatre. Tickets for each show: $18 and $25.

» Saturday, Sept. 6 — 8 p.m. • “Ben Gleib” • Lobero Theatre • Chelsea Lately and host of GSN’s Idiotest will be filming his first one hour comedy special from the Lobero Theatre. Tickets for each show. $18, $25.

» Saturday, Sept. 6 — 10 p.m. • “Andrew Dice Clay Presents: The Blue Show” • Lobero Theatre • Coming on the heels of his role in the critically acclaimed Blue Jasmine and his hit Showtime special Andrew Dice Clay: Indestructible, Dice will present his favorite “blue” comedians on the Lobero stage with Eleanor Kerrigan, Jason Rouse, Colin Kane, Michael “Wheels” Parisi, Erik Myers, Steve Wilson, and Cory and Chad “The Smash Brothers.” This show is being filmed for broadcast. Tickets: $18, $25 and $35.

» Sunday, Sept. 7 — Arlington Theatre • “Jim Jefferies Live” • The star of the hit show Legit and international comedy fan favorite, Jefferies will round out the Santa Barbara LOL Comedy Festival. Show at 7 p.m. Tickets: $32 and $42.

» VIP Festival Pass: One VIP Pass gets you into every show during the festival. The VIP Festival Pass gives patrons access to be the first to be seated at all shows and the best available seating possible. Also get the VIP Festival treatment at all receptions and festival parties. Once purchased online through lolcomedyfestival.com, patrons will receive an email confirmation with QR code and passes will be available upon check-in with their confirmation at the Festival VIP check in.

— Carol Marshall is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara LOL Comedy Festival.