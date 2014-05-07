Monday, June 25 , 2018, 12:06 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara, Lompoc Police Officers Associations Endorse Sheriff Bill Brown

By Terri Lee Coleman for the Committee to Re-Elect Sheriff Bill Brown | May 7, 2014 | 2:41 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Police Officers Association and the Lompoc Police Officers Association have joined more than 1,100 other organizations, elected officials, law enforcement leaders, community supporters and citizens in endorsing Sheriff Bill Brown for re-election.

“The Santa Barbara Police Officers Association is proud to announce our endorsement of Sheriff Bill Brown for re-election to the office of Santa Barbara County sheriff," said Sgt. Mike McGrew, president of the Santa Barbara Police Officers Association. "Sheriff Bill Brown has the proven leadership, knowledge and skills that are required to provide the citizens of Santa Barbara County with a safe environment. Sheriff Bill Brown continues to work hard to maintain a good quality of life for everyone who lives in the communities of this county. Our members provide the frontline protection for the City of Santa Barbara and understand firsthand the importance of re-electing Sheriff Bill Brown to the office of sheriff.”

Agent Corey Cox, president of the Lompoc Police Officers Association, said, “During his tenure as Sheriff he has demonstrated great leadership during numerous difficult situations. Bill Brown has also fostered an atmosphere of good will and support between the Lompoc Police Department and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Because of this and much more, the Lompoc Police Officers Association is proud to endorse Bill Brown for Santa Barbara County sheriff.”

Other supporters include the Santa Barbara County Deputy District Attorneys Association, the California Police Chiefs Association, the California Peace Officers Association, Gov. Jerry Brown, Attorney General Kamala Harris, District Attorney Joyce Dudley, Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian and a majority of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

Sheriff Brown’s full list of endorsements can be seen by clicking here.

— Terri Lee Coleman is the communications director for the Committee to Re-Elect Sheriff Bill Brown.

 

