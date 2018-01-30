Santa Barbara Taking Steps to Restore Deteriorating Andree Clark Bird Refuge

City plans to spend $2 million in attempt to stop foul-odor events and improve habitat for birds

The city of Santa Barbara plans to spend about $2 million to restore the rapidly deteriorating Andree Clark Bird Refuge.

The City Council voted 5-1 on Tuesday to move forward with a plan to improve the water quality, eliminate the sporadic foul odor conditions, and improve the habitat for birds.

Poor water-quality conditions and strong odors at the lake have flustered and frustrated city staff and the community within a few miles of the Cabrillo Boulevard refuge.

A lack of heavy storm events to flush the refuge and a prolonged drought have led to an accumulation of nutrients and low dissolved oxygen levels.

“I think this is an excellent project and a long time coming,” said Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon.

The 32-acre lake sits on a 42-acre, city-owned open space park. The refuge is connected to Sycamore Creek via East Beach at Cabrillo Boulevard.

To improve the conditions, the city plans to remove the weir and weir gate at Cabrillo Boulevard and replace it with an improved weir/weir gate design; restore the dunes at the mouth of the Bird Refuge on East Beach; periodically mechanically open the lake mouth on East Beach; and make trail improvements around the north side of the lake.

The city plans to next seek design permits. Once construction begins, completion is not expected until the summer of 2021.

Councilman Jason Dominguez voted in opposition to the project. He wanted to wait a year to get more information.

Dominguez said he isn’t sure that the city’s method was the best to stop the odor events and improve the habitat for birds.

“Is there harm in waiting a year to bring a little more science into this?" Dominguez asked.

Cameron Benson, the city’s Creek Restoration and Clean Water Manager, said he couldn’t say with 100 percent certainty that that the work would eliminate the hydrogen sulfide odor, which smells like rotten eggs, but “we think this would reduce the frequency and intensity of these odor events.”

Councilman Randy Rowse called the refuge a community jewel.

“It is really part of our local treasure that should not be squandered,” Rowse said. “We are going to do our best to bring it back to sustainability.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.