San Marcos Just Misses SB Invitational Semifinals; Santa Barbara Falls Short

San Marcos gave top-seeded Orange Lutheran all it could handle before falling short, 10-9, in the quarterfinals of the Santa Barbara Invitational boys water polo tournament on Friday at the Elings Aquatic Center.

Goalie Ben Spievak made 11 saves against a Lancers team that has two USA Water Polo Youth National Team players. Spencer Wood scored four goals and Jesse Morrison added three to pace the offense.

Orange Lutheran plays Dana Hills in one semifinal game at 9 a.m. at Santa Barbara High. Loyola faces Drake or Laguna Beach in the other semifinalat 10:05. The championship game is at 2:25 p.m.

San Marcos advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Davis 12-8. Morrsion poured in five goals, Adam Fuller scored three and Miles Cole added two. Spievak played a standout game, making 10 saves.

"I'm really proud and impressed with the way the boys fought in the games today," San Marcos coach Jeff Ashton said. "In each game we went down 0-3, but managed to claw and fight our way back into the game. Ben Spievak played great all day in the cage."

The Royals are 3-2 on the season.

SANTA BARBARA GOES 0-2

The Dons suffered a pair of one-goal losses on Friday, falling to Dana Hills 14-13 in two sudden-death overtimes and dropping an 11-10 decision against Campolindo.

A victory got away from the Dons in the opener.

Ahead 13-11, the Dons lost leading scorer Sawyer Rhodes in the fourth period with his third ejection, tallied just one goal in the period, were unable to capitalize on four steals in the first sudden-death overtime period and gave up the game-winner goal on a power play in the second overtime. Kai Hanson scored at the 2:34 mark, lifting Dana Hills to 14-13 decision.

Santa Barbara had opened up a 12-8 lead at 2:17 of the third period when Jack Rottman beat the goalie at the near post.

Dana Hills went on a three-goal run, scoring in the final second of the third and getting the first two goals of the fourth period, to pull within one.

Rottman responded to give Santa Barbara a 13-11 lead with 4:10 to go in regulation. But less than two minutes later Rhodes was booked with his third ejection and lost for the remainder of the game.

Bryce Dunn scored from long range for Dana Hills to make it 13-12 with 1:59 to play.

The Dons had chances to increase their lead, but Dana Hills’ defense stepped up. Connor O’Keefe had a shot blocked and Dana Hills goalie Reece Kartchner stopped Adam Gross with 43 seconds left.

Dana Hills tied the score on a quick restart after a Santa Barbara foul with 30 seconds to go. Adam Cole skimmed a shot past goalie Will McManigal to knot it at 13-13.

Gross almost won it for the Dons in the final seconds. He fired a shot that hit the bottom of the cross bar and ricocheted straight down behind Kartchner. The officials, however, ruled the ball didn’t completely cross into the goal, leaving the score deadlocked.

Santa Barbara’s defense gave it opportunities to win the game in the first overtime. The Dons stole the ball four times but couldn’t convert. Two shots were saved, one hit the cross bar and another skipped over the bar.

McManigal came up huge steal against Dana Hills’ Jack McLaughlin at the end of the first extra period.

The Dolphins ended the game with a power-goal at 2:34 of the second sudden-death period. Hanson scored from the perimeter to advance his team into the quarterfinals.

Hanson led Dana Hills with five goals while Cole and Aidan Likins scored two apiece.

Gross and Rottman each scored four goals for Santa Barbara.

Rhodes scored six goals against Campolindo from the North Coast Section. The Dons led 7-3, but Campolindo went on a 5-0 run to go ahead, 8-7.

Down 11-9, Santa Barbara got one goal back on Rhodes' fifth 5-meter penalty shot of the game with 1:28 left. Campolindo held on down the stretch.

DOS PUEBLOS WINS TWO

The Chargers defeated Carpinteria, 17-11, behind 8 goals from Dylan Elliott. Ethan Parrish had 3 goals and 3 assists and Madison Montag scored a pair of goals and drew two exclusions. Freshman Brennan Bingham and junior Harold Smith scored their first varsity goals, while Wyatt Meckelborg had a goal, three assists and four steals.

It was the first win for new head coach Connor Levoff.

"We are happy to get our first win of the season, and were able to play all 15 guys we had in our squad," Levoff said. "Hats off to Carpinteria, they played hard and look like they will be a strong team in their division."

The Chargers came back and defeated Claremont, 9-8. Ben Cable was outstanding, stopped 11 shots and making 3 steals. Elliott had 4 goals, 2 assiss and 2 steals, and Parrish pumped in three goals. Jason Teng added three assists and scored a goal.

Dos Pueblos is 2-1.