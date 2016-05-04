Santa Barbara Loses in Four at West Ranch

Boys Volleyball

Santa Barbara got Henry Hancock back from injury, but the Dons struggled on the road and lost at West Ranch in a non-league match Wednesday night. The scores wer 25-17, 21-25, 25-14, 25-16.

Hancock returned from an ankle injury suffered a few weeks ago and provided eight kills. Blake Kelley led the team with 10 kills and middles JM Cage and Cooper Johnson added five apiece.

Dane Westwick set for the Dons and handed out 30 assists.

"It wasn't our best performance but our kids competed," Dons coach Chad Arneson said. "Hopefull, we can be playoff ready Friday when we play Valencia."

Santa Barbara hosts Valencia on Friday at 5:15 p.m., in its final match before the CIF playoffs. The Dons will learn their playoff draw on Friday afternoon.

