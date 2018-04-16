Santa Barbara Loses Opener at Coach Bob Tournament in Phoenix

Santa Barbara High dropped its opener at the Coach Bob Invitational baseball tournament in Phoenix on Monday, falling 2-1 against Libertyville of north Chicago, Ill.
Libertyville (3-0) scored the winning run in the top of the seventh inning on a lead-off single, sacrifice bunt, passed ball and a balk.
Joe Firestone drove in Zach Jensen in the third inning to tie the score at 1-1. Firestone went 2-for-3 on the day.
Bijan Palme pitched a solid six innings for the Dons, allowing one run (in the second) on five hits. He struck out six and walked three.
Santa Barbara (2-10) plays again on Tuesday.
Libertyville, Ill.…010 000 1 — 2 5 0
Santa Barbara…001 000 0 — 1 5 0
Palme, Hamilton (7), Holmberg (7) and Andrade; Gowens, Fields (6) and Petersem, Arnold (6).
WP: Fields (1-0); LP: Hamilton (0-1).