Santa Barbara Loses Tight Match With Palisades

Tennis

Santa Barbara High lost a highly competitive boys tennis match against Palisades, 11-7, on Tuesday.

The teams were tied 3-3 after the first round and Palisades was ahead 8-7 before winning the final three matches

"I was very pleased to see that we were able to compete with arguably one of the top teams in California," Santa Barbara coach Greg Tebbe said. "This match will help prepare us for the meat of our schedule over the next couple of weeks as we will be playing some of the best teams in CIF Division 1."

The Dons (9-2) are home Thursday against Beverly Hills followed by another road match on Friday at Westlake.

