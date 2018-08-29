Santa Barbara Loses to Buena in Five Sets

Girls Volleyball

Santa Barbara High's girls volleyball team showed improvement in its non-league match at Buena on Tuesday, but "we just couldn't finish," said coach Ariana Garner after a 24-26, 25-27, 23-25, 25-19, 15-12 loss.

Middle Georgia Brace had a good night, hitting .384 with two solo blocks.

"She brought a lot of fire and energy to our team and was unstoppable in the middle," said Garner.

Setter Ellie Chenoweth dished out 33 assists and added two kills, eight digs and a service ace.

"She made a lot of really great decisions, putting our hitters in the best situations possible with out-of-system balls," said Garner.

The Dons (1-8) battled from behind in each set. "We gave up too many runs in the fifth set," she said.

Santa Barbara plays at Simi Valley on Thursday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.