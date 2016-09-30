Santa Barbara Loses to San Luis Obispo

Tennis

Santa Barbara High dropped a 12-6 girls tennis match against San Luis Obispo on Friday.

"Brooke Morison and Eva Kershner played with heart today," Dons coach Sally Becker. "They were on fire and took control of the net. Eva's blistering service returns and Brooke's net play were a force to be reckoned with today."

Becker said Claire Stotts was another bright spot for the Dons.

"Claire plays all out on every point and never gives up. I'm so proud of these girls and the way they played. They are always ladies on the court!"

