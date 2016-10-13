Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 6:47 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Loses to Ventura in League Finale

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 13, 2016 | 5:48 p.m.

Santa Barbara High won five points in doubles but mustered only one in singles play and dropped a 12-6 decision to Ventura in the Dons' final Channel League girls tennis match of the season.

"The singles players were flat and couldn't get into the match," said Santa Barbara coach Sally Becker. "The doubles played well and aggressive." The Dons' only loss in doubles came against Ventura's No. 1 team.

Santa Barbara plays its last team match of the season on Saturday against Mira Costa at 9 a.m.

The Channel League individual tournament begins Monday afternoon at Buena.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

