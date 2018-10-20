Sunday, October 21 , 2018, 2:49 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Santa Barbara Loses Two One-Goal Games at Pal Tournament

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 20, 2018 | 6:36 p.m.

Santa Barbara High played two more close water polo games to complete the Steve Pal Memorial Tournament in Orange County on Saturday.

After beating Garces of Bakersfield, 16-8, the Dons lost to Monte Vista 11-10 in double overtime and fell to La Serna 11-10. 

Santa Barbara has been involved in several games that have been decided by one or two goals this season.

In the game that didn't go down to the wire, eight Dons scored and they team jumped out to a 10-2 lead over Garces by halftime.

Adam Kubinyi handed out four assists and added a goal and Hunter Brownell made six saves in two quarters of work.

In the Monte Vista game, Chase Raisin tied the score with three seconds left in regulation. He finished with five goals.

Wyatt Pieretti made 6 saves in a half in the goal and Ryan Drake score two goals and had an assist.

Against La Serna, Julian Bacon scored two goals and earned two ejections. Bronson Blix had three assists to go with a goal and Neeno McDonald made three steals.

Santa Barbara (14-14) opens the Channel League Tournament against Lompoc on Wednesday. The winner faces San Marcos in the semifinals.
 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 