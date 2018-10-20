Santa Barbara Loses Two One-Goal Games at Pal Tournament

Water Polo

Santa Barbara High played two more close water polo games to complete the Steve Pal Memorial Tournament in Orange County on Saturday.

After beating Garces of Bakersfield, 16-8, the Dons lost to Monte Vista 11-10 in double overtime and fell to La Serna 11-10.

Santa Barbara has been involved in several games that have been decided by one or two goals this season.

In the game that didn't go down to the wire, eight Dons scored and they team jumped out to a 10-2 lead over Garces by halftime.

Adam Kubinyi handed out four assists and added a goal and Hunter Brownell made six saves in two quarters of work.

In the Monte Vista game, Chase Raisin tied the score with three seconds left in regulation. He finished with five goals.

Wyatt Pieretti made 6 saves in a half in the goal and Ryan Drake score two goals and had an assist.

Against La Serna, Julian Bacon scored two goals and earned two ejections. Bronson Blix had three assists to go with a goal and Neeno McDonald made three steals.



Santa Barbara (14-14) opens the Channel League Tournament against Lompoc on Wednesday. The winner faces San Marcos in the semifinals.



