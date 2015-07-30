Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 5:29 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Santa Barbara Lowering Fees for Solar Energy Permits, Expediting Approval Process

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | July 30, 2015 | 5:28 p.m.

The city of Santa Barbara is making it easier, quicker and less expensive for people to install solar panels on their home. 

The council voted 7-0 on Tuesday to move forward with a quick-and-limited review of rooftop solar energy projects.

"It's part of a larger statewide effort to encourage more renewable energy," said Andrew Stuffler, chief building official. "The ordinance does encourage the installation of solar energy systems."

Under the proposed rules, homeowners will see the current $395 fee for small solar energy system permits drop to $237. It also eliminates discretionary review by the Historic Landmarks Commission and the Architectural Board of Review for residential solar energy projects.

"These new guidelines will make it easier for residents to add solar panels to their homes, allowing Santa Barbara homeowners to capture the economic benefits associated with solar energy in addition to the greenhouse gas emissions associated with these projects," said April Price, an energy associate at the Community Environmental Council.

Applicants will be able to obtain a permit electronically and will not have to go before the city's discretionary design board reviews.

Review will be limited to health and safety, including zoning setbacks and building heights.

In 2011, the state set a policy that requires at least one-third of the state’s electricity come from clean energy sources by 2020.

State lawmakers in 2014 mandated cities and counties to adopt a solar energy systems ordinance that expedited, at minimal cost, the solar energy system permit process.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 