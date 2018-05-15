Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 2:44 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Santa Barbara Makes Fast 8-1 Getaway Against Paso Robles in Wild Card Round

The Dons scored six in the first inning, including a two-run triple by Derek True

Derek True threw the complete game and held Paso to one run. Click to view larger
Derek True threw the complete game and held Paso to one run. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | May 15, 2018 | 11:59 p.m.

The postseason will continue for Santa Barbara High baseball, which stormed the gates against Paso Robles on Tuesday, winning 8-1 in the CIF Division 2 wild card round. 

Derek True held his own in a complete game at the mound, holding Paso Robles' batters off the mound for much of the way after ceding a first-inning run. He hit a two-run triple in the bottom of the first to get the scoring started for the Dons. Kai Uchio also hit a two-run single in the opening innning. 

Besides one single, True made sure Paso Robles couldn't get on base for the final three innings. He threw two straight one-two-three innings to close out the game. 

Zach Jensens kicked a double out to left to start off the bottom of the sixth. Nick Oakley popped a hit off second base and narrowly reached first. Bryce Warrecker's line drive scored Jensen and pinch hitter Tommy Holguin's RBI double brought Oakley home. By the end of the inning, the Dons had tied the bow on an 8-1 win. 

Coach Donny Warrecker said the field was "weird" on Tuesday, with the winds carrying the balls in odd directions. Fortunately, he said, his team's balls went the right way. It did make things more difficult before True hit his first-inning triple. 

"Derek will take it," Warrecker said. "He didn't have a monkey on his back, he had a gorilla on his back, game-wise." 

With the victory, Santa Barbara will now compete as a wildcard in the Division 2 main bracket. The team takes on 20th-ranked Camarillo on Thursday in a road game pitched by Jeremy Knight. 

Warrecker said he was "fuming" about his team's wild card placement, noting they were ranked higher on MaxPreps than six other baseball squads that bypassed the wild card round. Now, the Dons will have to compete twice in a week with their no. 1 pitcher sitting against Camarillo's top pitching brass.  

"It's definitely frustrating," True said, "but we came out here and did what we needed to do to get to the next round." 

Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 