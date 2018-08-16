Santa Barbara Makes Progress in Four-Set Loss Against Ventura

Girls Volleyball

There was a small victory for first-year coach Ariana Garner and her Santa Barbara High girls volleyball team Thursday night. The Dons won their first set of the season.

There is still a lot of work to be done to turn the program around but Garner felt progress was made in Tuesday night's 22-25, 25-13, 29-27, 25-15 loss to former Channel League opponent Ventura at a oven-like J.R. Richards Gym.

"We played really well and it didn't go our way," Garner said. "Today, we got our first set win and in our next game we got to get a full win. We're making the right strides, we're making the right moves. We can't let up after winning that first game."

Santa Barbara had chances to win the third set after senior Chloe Mauceri scored on an off-speed shot to put the Dons at set point, 24-21. But Ventura staved off defeat as Olivia Monarres sided out, Nevada Knowles and Miranda Unzueta combined on a block and Knowles found an open spot on the floor with a soft shot to knot the score at 24.

Santa Barbara got to set point three more times but it was unable to finish as it committed serving errors and shanked an easy dig. Ventura capitalized at 27-all, scoring the next two points on an off-speed shot by Tatum Teel and a Dons' hitting error to steal the set.

"I think we let our nerves get the best of us," Garner said. "We talk a lot about poker face and we let down a little bit. Our stoicness kind of went away and the emotions were on our face. We're going to learn and we're gong to grow from that. Next time, when it's 26-26 in the third, the outcome is gong to be a lot different."

Ventura rode the momentum of the comeback win into the fourth set and reeled off bunches of points to build a 22-8 lead.

Reese Kelly puts a ball away for Santa Barbara High during four-set loss against Ventura pic.twitter.com/9kvEcyRi0F — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) August 17, 2018

While the Dons fell to 0-2, Garner saw immense improvement from the first match, a 3-0 loss at Thousand Oaks.

"Our offense was so much better than our first game," she said. "Our defense and serve receive was pretty good in both games. In this game, we were more successful swinging high and deep instead of hitting into the block, which is what we got caught in in the first match."

She added: "When we serve tough and get teams out of system, we're pretty good, When we set the middle, we're pretty good. We need to continue making the right moves and continue to grow as a team. You don't go from 1-10 to 10-1 overnight. We're working on it."

Santa Barbara (0-2) was led by Mauceri with 14 kills and Talia Medel with 12.

"Talia was way more dynamic in this game and we need her to be dynamic. She started to take swings on out-of-system balls. We worked on that in practice."

Libero Taylor Robertson scrambled to pick up 16 digs to lead the Santa Barbara defense.

The Dons are back in action Monday at home against Harvard Westlake.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.