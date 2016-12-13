Santa Barbara makes Thousand Oaks 6th Shutout Victim

Santa Barbara High posted its sixth shutout, beating host Thousand Oaks 2-0 in a non-league boys soccer match on Tuesday night.
Brandon Garcia and Alejandro Munoz scored for the Dons (6-0-2) and goalies Paulie Santana and Francisco Fonseca combined on the shutout.
"I'm very pleased with the way we're playing defensively as a team, with six shutouts this early in the season," said coach Todd Heil.
The coach said Guillermo Mendoza played a solid game in the middle of the field and Munoz worked tirelessly up top.
