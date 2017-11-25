Santa Barbara Teenager Reported Missing in Yosemite National Park

An 18-year-old Santa Barbara man has been reported missing in Yosemite National Park, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Gerardo Cruz Hernandez was last seen Wednesday morning in Santa Barbara, and the National Park Service said his vehicle was found that night at Glacier Point, which overlooks the Yosemite Valley, Half Dome and Yosemite Falls.

Hernandez was described as Hispanic, 5-foot-7, 120 pounds, with a tattoo on his right wrist. He was last seen wearing Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

Park officials are asking that anyone who was in the area of Glacier Point on Wednesday, or who may have information about his whereabouts, contact them at 209.379.1992.

Friends have established a GoFundMe page to assist Hernandez’s family. Click here to make an online donation.

