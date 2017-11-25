Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 11:00 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Teenager Reported Missing in Yosemite National Park

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | November 25, 2017 | 10:01 a.m.
Gerardo Cruz Hernandez Click to view larger
Gerardo Cruz Hernandez (National Park Service photo)

An 18-year-old Santa Barbara man has been reported missing in Yosemite National Park, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Gerardo Cruz Hernandez was last seen Wednesday morning in Santa Barbara, and the National Park Service said his vehicle was found that night at Glacier Point, which overlooks the Yosemite Valley, Half Dome and Yosemite Falls.

Hernandez was described as Hispanic, 5-foot-7, 120 pounds, with a tattoo on his right wrist. He was last seen wearing Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

Park officials are asking that anyone who was in the area of Glacier Point on Wednesday, or who may have information about his whereabouts, contact them at 209.379.1992.

Friends have established a GoFundMe page to assist Hernandez’s family. Click here to make an online donation.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 