Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 5:04 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Man Accused of Contracting Without a License

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | May 7, 2013 | 7:57 p.m.

After a six-month investigation, the Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that it has arrested a man allegedly linked to a string of unlicensed contracting jobs in the area.

Mario Hernandez Serrano, also known as Mario Serrano Hernandez, 52, was taken into custody Tuesday at his Santa Barbara home, and is facing charges of felony diversion of construction funds, felony grand theft, felony tax evasion, contracting without a license, and failing to obtain workers compensation insurance, according to a statement from the office.

Serrano’s arrest was the result of a joint investigation by the Contractor’s State Licensing Board, the Franchise Tax Board and Santa Barbara County District Attorney investigators, the statement said.

Deputy District Attorney Gary Gemberling said that Serrano had been working in the area for a significant amount of time, and is connected to a series of cases in Goleta in homes between Patterson and Fairview Avenues.

The homeowners filed complaints about Serrano with the Contractor’s State Licensing Board, which contacted the District Attorney’s Office. Conducting business as a contractor without a license and insurance is illegal, except under very limited circumstances, he said.

Serious damage to a person’s home and property, as well as a lack of insurance, are concerns with unlicensed contractors, District Attorney Joyce Dudley said in the statement.

Lack of workers compensation is particularly critical because a homeowner may be liable if someone working for the unlicensed contractor is injured while work on the property, she said.

“A lot of times when this happens to a homeowner, they don’t know what to do, they feel foolish, and all they’re thinking about is how to fix the problem,” Gemberling said. “They end up hiring someone else and they don’t report it as a crime.”

Gemberling encouraged any homeowners who are victims of this type of crime to contact him at the District Attorney’s Office at 805.568.2372, local law enforcement or the Contractor’s State Licensing Board.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 