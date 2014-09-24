Santa Barbara Man Accused of Molesting 5 Children

A Santa Barbara man is accused of sexually molesting five children, and authorities are concerned there may be more victims.

Joseph Michael Hyde, 63, was arrested Sept. 10, and charged with multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child and showing pornography to a child, according to Kelly Hoover, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman.

He remains in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail.

After a two-month investigation, sheriff's detectives arrested Hyde with the assistance of detectives with the Santa Barbara Police Department .

Investigators learned in July that Hyde may have been molesting children over a span of several decades in the city of Santa Barbara, southern Santa Barbara County, and possibly in Oregon, Hoover said.

The investigation revealed five victims in Santa Barbara County ranging in age from 2 to 14, Hoover said., adding that Hyde was acquainted with the victims.

Detectives are concerned there may be more victims, and are asking anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to call the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150 or the sheriff’s anonymous tip line at 805.681.4171.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.