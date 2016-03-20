Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 10:19 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Man Accused of Raping Unconscious Woman

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | March 20, 2016 | 11:25 p.m.

A Santa Barbara man accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman earlier this year is due back in court later this month, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Robert Harold Goldman has pleaded not guilty to felony rape charges.

Robert Harold Goldman, 27, was arraigned Feb. 29 on felony charges of rape of an unconscious or asleep person, and rape while a person is prevented from resisting by any intoxicating or anesthetic substance, said Mary Barron, senior deputy district attorney.

He entered a not-guilty plea to the charges, she said.

Goldman was arrested by Santa Barbara police on Jan. 31 in connection with the alleged assault on a 29-year-old Los Angeles woman, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

He said officers responded at about 7:20 a.m. on that date to a report of a sexual assault that had occurred during the early morning hours.

The alleged victim, who was identified in court documents as Jane Doe, told investigators that she had been out dining and drinking with friends the previous evening, Harwood said.

“She became intoxicated,” he told Noozhawk, “and in the early morning, she and a friend went to a residence in the 200 block of Santa Barbara Street.”

Other people were there, including Goldman, who was an acquaintance of Doe, Harwood said.

“The victim ultimately fell asleep on a couch, and she woke up later to discover that she was being sexually assaulted by Goldman,” Harwood said.

He said the suspect left the scene, and Doe went to a friend’s home and contacted police.

Officers conducted a forensic investigation, and referred the woman for rape-crisis counseling, Harwood said.

He said a $100,000 warrant was issued for Goldman's arrest, and he was taken into custody the afternoon of Jan. 31.

Goldman subsequently was released on bail from County Jail.

He is due to return to Superior Court on March 28 for a preliminary hearing setting, Barron said.

The criminal complaint against Goldman gives notice that prosecutors “intend to introduce evidence of any prior act(s) of sexual offenses committed by the defendant.”

However, Harwood said he could not comment about any possible prior offenses.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

