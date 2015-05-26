Santa Barbara Man Accused of Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend’s Boyfriend

A Santa Barbara man is facing felony charges after allegedly stabbing a man his ex-girlfriend is now dating, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Daniel Adam Jasso, 24, was arrested Monday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a 24-year-old Goleta man, stemming from an altercation that occurred the previous night, said police Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Officers responded shortly before midnight Sunday to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a woman screaming in an apartment in the 400 block of West Padre Street, Harwood said.

"Upon arrival, they contacted the female resident of the apartment and the aforementioned victim, who was suffering from a laceration to his left arm and a puncture wound to his chest," Harwood said. "The suspect, Jasso, had fled the scene."

Investigators determined that the victim and the woman who lives in the apartment are dating, Harwood said.

"At the time of the incident, Jasso, apparently angry that his ex-girlfriend was in a new relationship, went to the apartment to confront both her and the victim," Harwood said. "When Jasso was refused entry into the apartment and told to leave, he subsequently pushed his way in through the front door.

"Jasso and the victim then fought inside the apartment, during which time Jasso stabbed the victim."

Detectives obtained a $30,000 arrest warrant for Jasso, and a search warrant for his apartment in the 1200 block of Gillespie Street.

Jasso was taken into custody at 10 a.m. Monday at his workplace in the first block of West Cabrillo Boulevard, Harwood said.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .