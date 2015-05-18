Santa Barbara Man Accused of Unlawful Sex with Child

A 29-year-old man is facing felony charges for allegedly having unlawful sex with a juvenile, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Keith Alan Moore of Santa Barbara was arrested last week on suspicion of sodomy and oral copulation with a person under 18, which are both felonies, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

"Investigation revealed that over the course of five months, Moore engaged in multiple sexual acts with a juvenile," Harwood said.

He did not provide additional details about the case, including whether the alleged victim was a boy or a girl.

Arrest and search warrants were served Thursday morning at Moore's Santa Barbara home, Harwood said.

Moore was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $50,000.

"Moore is a professional photographer whose work may have facilitated contact with youth," Harwood said.

Anyone with knowledge of this or other crimes allegedly perpetrated by Moore, and any additional victims, is asked to contact Detective Douglas Klug at 805.897.2346 or [email protected]

