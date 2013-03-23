Man Armed with Handgun Robs Vons Supermarket

An armed man robbed a South Coast supermarket Friday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The robbery occurred shortly after 8 p.m. at the Vons supermarket at Turnpike Road and Hollister Avenue near San Marcos High School, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

The suspect, who had a handgun in his waist band, fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, Hoover said.

He was described as a heavy-set Hispanic male in his late 20s, wearing a black baseball cap with a white logo, dark pants, a long-sleeved dress shirt with a checkered pattern, and white shoes.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

