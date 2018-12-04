Santa Barbara Man Arrested on Assault Charges in Knife Incident

A Santa Barbara man has been arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly slashing a victim’s hand with a knife after a verbal altercation on Sunday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

At about 2:50 p.m., sheriff's dispatchers received a call from a witness who said a suspect was being held down after wielding a knife on the 100 block of South Turnpike Road in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

Scott Luikart, 65, was taken into custody upon the deputy’s arrival.

The suspect and victim both sustained minor injuries, Hoover said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was treated at the scene by county Fire Department paramedics.

American Medical Response personnel transported Luikart to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Luikart subseqeuntly was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, where he remained in custody on Tuesday, with bail set at $30,000.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Department at 805.683.2724, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .