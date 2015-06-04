Santa Barbara Man Arrested for Carjacking, Kidnapping Ex-Girlfriend

A Santa Barbara man was arrested on Wednesday evening for allegedly following his ex-girlfriend from her work and kidnapping her on Highway 101.

Edwin Castellanos-Sanchez, 43, of Santa Barbara, was arrested on Wednesday by the California Highway Patrol, and the agency is recommending charges of kidnapping, carjacking, auto theft, battery and stalking.

Castellanos-Sanchez allegedly waited for his girlfriend to end her shift at the Bacara Resort & Spa before attempting to contact her, according to a CHP statement sent out Thursday.

When she ignored him, he allegedly followed her as she drove south on Highway 101 and attempted to text her, which she also ignored.

CHP said that Castellanos-Sanchez then pulled in front of her vehicle, and slowed his vehicle to a stop directly in front of her, causing her to stop directly behind him.

"When the ex-girlfriend refused to speak to Mr. Sanchez, he opened her driver side door, and forced her into the right front passenger seat of her car," the statement said.

He then allegedly took control of the woman's car and drove away with her, leaving his car abandoned on the freeway.

About a mile later, Castellanos-Sanchez was spotted and stopped by responding emergency personnel, just south of Turnpike Road.

He was arrested just south of Turnpike Road on Highway 101 at 5:50 p.m.

He was taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol and later booked into Santa Barbara County Jail and booked on $1 million bail.

