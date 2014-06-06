Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 10:00 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Man Arrested on Gun, Drug Charges

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | June 6, 2014 | 11:05 a.m.

Paulo Desena
Paulo Desena

A 31-year-old Santa Barbara man was arrested this week on suspicion of unlawfully selling and possessing assault weapons, among other charges, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said the arrest was made Wednesday at the culmination of a months-long investigation into individuals suspected of selling illegal guns and narcotics in the Santa Barbara area, conducted by the department's Special Investigations Bureau and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

During the investigation, Hoover said, undercover detectives purchased a fully automatic assault weapon with no serial number and methamphetamines from a Santa Barbara County resident.

On Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies and BATFE served arrest and search warrants at a residence in the 300 block of San Marino Drive in Santa Barbara, Hoover said.

“The warrants were served to gather further evidence related to the unlawful sales of guns and narcotics,” she said.

A heavy law enforcement presence descended on the neighborhood, closing off some streets.

Based on evidence obtained, detectives arrested 31-year-old Paulo Desena, who was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on numerous charges, including possession of a controlled substance, unlawful sales of an assault weapon, possession of an assault weapon in the commission of a felony, possession of a machine gun, unlicensed sale of a firearm, sales of a firearm without a serial number, sale of a firearm to someone other than the actual purchaser and sale of a firearm to a prohibited person, Hoover said.

Bail for Desena was set at $500,000. 

Hoover said the Sheriff’s Department's Special Investigations Bureau was intentionally targeting armed narcotics traffickers because of the significant threat they pose to the community.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 