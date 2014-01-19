Santa Barbara Man Arrested on Heroin Charges

A 50-year-old Santa Barbara man is facing a variety of charges for allegedly selling heroin out of his Westside home, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

James Robert Begg was taken into custody last week following a two-month investigation into his alleged drug-dealing activities, Sgt. Riley Harwood said Sunday.

Detectives began investigating Begg in November 2013, and obtained a search warrant for his residence in the 1900 block of Gillespie Street earlier this month, Harwood said.

On Wednesday, they conducted surveillance on Begg’s home, and observed him selling heroin from the house, Harwood said.

Begg left on a bicycle at about 10:10 a.m., Harwood said, and was taken into custody in the 1500 block of Dutton Avenue.

A search of his house turned up 6.7 grams of heroin valued at $400, almost $500 in cash, and drug paraphernalia, including a scale, packaging material and syringes, Harwood said.

“When interviewed, Begg denied selling heroin, but stated that he gives it away to people to help those suffering from withdrawal sickness,” Harwood said.

Begg was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possession of heroin for sale, sale of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $30,000.

