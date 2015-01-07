Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 5:57 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Man Arrested on Kidnapping, Sexual Assault Charges

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | January 7, 2015 | 9:25 a.m.

Aundray Corey Dejon Richey

Santa Barbara police detectives have arrested a man on kidnapping and sexual assault charges from two separate incidents in December and are looking for additional victims.

Aundray Corey Dejon Richey, 25, of Santa Barbara was arrested Dec. 21 on suspicion of kidnapping and false imprisonment from a Dec. 7 incident involving a 19-year-old victim and additional charges from a Dec. 21 incident, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

The second incident, which also occurred in Santa Barbara, involved an 18-year-old victim, and Richey was arrested on suspicion on penetration with a foreign object with an unconscious victim, penetration with a foreign object with an intoxicated victim, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine for sale.

Richey was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on $1 million bail and is currently in custody, Harwood said.

“Given the nature of these offenses, investigators are concerned that Richey may be responsible for additional unreported crimes and are seeking contact with any additional victims,” Harwood said in a statement Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SBPD Detective Douglas Klug at [email protected] or 805.897.2346.

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 