Santa Barbara Man Arrested on Kidnapping, Sexual Assault Charges

Santa Barbara police detectives have arrested a man on kidnapping and sexual assault charges from two separate incidents in December and are looking for additional victims.

Aundray Corey Dejon Richey, 25, of Santa Barbara was arrested Dec. 21 on suspicion of kidnapping and false imprisonment from a Dec. 7 incident involving a 19-year-old victim and additional charges from a Dec. 21 incident, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

The second incident, which also occurred in Santa Barbara, involved an 18-year-old victim, and Richey was arrested on suspicion on penetration with a foreign object with an unconscious victim, penetration with a foreign object with an intoxicated victim, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine for sale.

Richey was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on $1 million bail and is currently in custody, Harwood said.

“Given the nature of these offenses, investigators are concerned that Richey may be responsible for additional unreported crimes and are seeking contact with any additional victims,” Harwood said in a statement Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SBPD Detective Douglas Klug at [email protected] or 805.897.2346.

