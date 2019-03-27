Police Arrest Santa Barbara Man on Sexual-Assault Charges

A Santa Barbara man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in the San Roque area, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The attack occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on the 2700 block of Miradero Drive, police spokesman Anthony Wagner said.

“At approximately noon, the Santa Barbara Police Department received a 911 call stating that a woman had just been sexually assaulted…” Wagner said. “The caller stated that the suspect was still at the scene.”

Officers responded and eventually took Elpidio Monterrosa, 31, into custody.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on two charges stemming from the alleged assault, Wagner said.

Monterrosa remained in custody Wednesday in lieu of $100,000 bail.

No further details were available.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.