Santa Barbara Man Jailed on Rape, Kidnapping, Attempted-Murder Charges in Alleged Montecito Assault

A 49-year-old Santa Barbara man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly breaking into a Montecito woman’s home, sexually assaulting her and attempting to stab her to death, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Barret Paul Murphy was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, rape by force, assault with intent for sexual assault, oral copulation, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and domestic violence inflicting injury, sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Huddle said.

Murphy was booked into County Jail, with bail set at $1 million.

Deputies responded shortly before 7:30 a.m. Friday to the Montecito area on a report of a woman screaming for help and a man chasing her with a knife.

They located Murphy on the street after he had contacted nearby Montecito Fire Department personnel.

He was detained until deputies could determine what had occurred, Huddle said.

“The victim was eventually able to escape from the house and flagged down an uninvolved vehicle driving down the roadway,” he said.

According to Huddle, the woman was driven to the Montecito fire station and then taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

