Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 11:15 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Man Jailed on Rape, Kidnapping, Attempted-Murder Charges in Alleged Montecito Assault

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 9, 2017 | 8:11 p.m.
Barret Paul Murphy Click to view larger
Barret Paul Murphy

A 49-year-old Santa Barbara man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly breaking into a Montecito woman’s home, sexually assaulting her and attempting to stab her to death, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Barret Paul Murphy was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, rape by force, assault with intent for sexual assault, oral copulation, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and domestic violence inflicting injury, sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Huddle said.

Murphy was booked into County Jail, with bail set at $1 million.

Deputies responded shortly before 7:30 a.m. Friday to the Montecito area on a report of a woman screaming for help and a man chasing her with a knife.

They located Murphy on the street after he had contacted nearby Montecito Fire Department personnel.

He was detained until deputies could determine what had occurred, Huddle said.

“The victim was eventually able to escape from the house and flagged down an uninvolved vehicle driving down the roadway,” he said.

According to Huddle, the woman was driven to the Montecito fire station and then taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 